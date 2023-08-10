Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus Civic Center set to host Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party

Disney_On_Ice_D35_Final_Edit
Disney_On_Ice_D35_Final_Edit(Source: Disney On Ice)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic Center is preparing to host a 4-day Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party event in November.

The event is slated for Thursday, November 9 and set to end on Sunday, November 12.

According to the press release, here is what attendees can expect at the event.

“Embark on a quest with Mickey Mouse and pals as they follow Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic. Journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney●Pixar’s Coco into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead and discover a vibrantly colorful performance with skeletons atop sway poles dancing over the audience in a beautiful cultural celebration of family. Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle and sing along with Elsa as video projection creates a kaleidoscope of crystals to help build her ice palace. Witness Belle lift into the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life high over the ice. Demonstrate the power of teamwork when Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie recruit the Green Army Men for a daring rescue in Andy’s room. Laugh hysterically as the hilarious pirates flip, tumble, and twist on tumble tracks, stilts and more in an effort to showcase their talents for Captain Hook. Sail away with Moana on her daring voyage across the ocean and bravely encounter the fiery wrath of Te Ka. And make memories with your whole family during Aladdin and The Little Mermaid as the search party becomes an all-out magical celebration.”

Disney on Ice

For more information on this event, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Smiths Station woman arrested for allegedly using Home Owner’s association money for personal use
Smiths Station woman arrested for allegedly using HOA money for personal use
Phenix City Police at J.R. Allen
Road reopens on J.R. Allen Pkwy in Phenix City after dump truck overturns
Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
Several EMS personnel injured after falling 15-20 feet in porch collapse
Three sentenced to life in prison for 2017 Columbus murder
Three sentenced to life in prison in 2017 Columbus murder

Latest News

Muscogee County School District official shares reason for bus drop-off delays
Muscogee County crossing guard shares importance of following school zone rules
Muscogee County crossing guard shares importance of following school zone rules
Georgia Department of Public Health logo
Raccoon in the Buena Vista Rd. area tests positive for rabies
Super Safety Day flyer
CCG is set to host Risk Management ‘Super Safety Day’