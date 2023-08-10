Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Former Alabama sheriff sentenced for ethics violations conviction

File photo of former Barbour County Sheriff Leroy Upshaw. He was sentenced on Aug. 10, 2023...
File photo of former Barbour County Sheriff Leroy Upshaw. He was sentenced on Aug. 10, 2023 following his conviction on ethics violations.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Alabama county sheriff is heading to prison after being convicted for state ethics violations, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office.

Former longtime Barbour County Sheriff Leroy Upshaw, 52, of Eufaula, was sentenced to 10 years split to serve three years in the Alabama Department of Corrections. The court ordered Upshaw’s 3-year sentence be carried out in Barbour County Community Corrections.

In addition to the prison sentence, Upshaw has been ordered to pay a $30,000 fine.

Upshaw pleaded guilty in Barbour County Circuit Court on June 27 to allegations charging him with using his office or official position for personal gain.

Upshaw served as the county’s sheriff for 12 years from 2007 to 2019. He was indicted by a Barbour County Grand Jury in early 2021 after the attorney general’s office opened an investigation into his actions.

At the sentencing hearing, a Special Agent with the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division testified that Upshaw stole $32,135.85 by writing checks to himself and having a subordinate write checks to him. The checks were drawn off Sheriff’s Office funds meant for law enforcement purposes and the care of inmates.

After the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts found Upshaw personally liable for $29,000 and told him to repay it, Upshaw, instead of paying the debt personally, decided to repay the Sheriff’s Office with $29,000 of Sheriff’s Office funds.

The AG’s office said Upshaw’s theft of the funds and his subsequent cover-up formed the basis for his conviction and sentence.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Smiths Station woman arrested for allegedly using Home Owner’s association money for personal use
Smiths Station woman arrested for allegedly using HOA money for personal use
Phenix City Police at J.R. Allen
Road reopens on J.R. Allen Pkwy in Phenix City after dump truck overturns
Three sentenced to life in prison for 2017 Columbus murder
Three sentenced to life in prison in 2017 Columbus murder
Central High School
Phenix City town hall meeting discusses firing of seasoned Hall of Famer coach

Latest News

Midtown Columbus business owner discusses revitalization of area
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes 70 nurses into residency program
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes 60 nurses into residency program
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
One person killed in Talbot County plane crash
One person killed in Talbot County plane crash