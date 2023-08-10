Junior League of Columbus to host Lakebottom 5k event this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This weekend people throughout the Tri–City Area will have a chance to help the Junior League of Columbus with its 5k annual event.

It’s an event that will give you the chance to put on your running shoes for a good cause.

The organization of women known for their volunteerism and efforts to improve communities will host its annual Lakebottom 5k, 1k and tot trot fundraiser Saturday.

It’s to support the organization’s healthy child initiatives. There will be a 5k as well as a one mile run-walk.

The family friendly event comes with bounce houses, face painting, Icey girl treats and more. Junior league members say the event is their way to make sure the organization can be financially sound to help the community all year long.

”What our Lakebottom 5K does it’s our huge annual fundraiser where we raise awareness of the diaper shortage that’s going on in our community, so those funds go towards our diaper bank and the other programs that we have throughout the year that help support that initiative.” Junior League of Columbus Tawana Farley.

The 5k is this Saturday at Lakebottom park. Festivities start bright and early with the tot trot at 7 a.m.

