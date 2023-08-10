Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Midtown Columbus business owner discusses revitalization of area

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Jennifer Flournoy walked down Wynnton Road, picking up trash in front of her newly purchased building in Midtown. She says she wanted to turn what looked like trash into a treasure to revitalize the Midtown area.

“I really think that it looked really sad around the Wynnton area, especially around these buildings, I mean, they are just an eye sore.”

With the old Rite Aid building and other buildings that are empty and in need of a facelift, she decided to buy a portion of the block to create more foot traffic in the area.

“I really want to see a lot of these buildings around this area, you know, change. I want to come back to what it was originally designed for, a nice suburb of downtown.”

Flournoy says her tenants like Dr. Deloris Danders of Soung Health says they welcome change that’s needed to bring more customers.

Sanders says she has only had one neighbor for the last two years and wants to see the Midtown area develop for the better.

The exact Vision of Midtown Inc. is an organization formed in 2005 to enhance businesses and neighborhoods with Midtown Columbus. Flournoy is hoping other property owners in the area can help with the process of getting things cleaned up.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Smiths Station woman arrested for allegedly using Home Owner’s association money for personal use
Smiths Station woman arrested for allegedly using HOA money for personal use
Phenix City Police at J.R. Allen
Road reopens on J.R. Allen Pkwy in Phenix City after dump truck overturns
Three sentenced to life in prison for 2017 Columbus murder
Three sentenced to life in prison in 2017 Columbus murder
Central High School
Phenix City town hall meeting discusses firing of seasoned Hall of Famer coach

Latest News

Junior League of Columbus to host Lakebottom 5k event this weekend
Junior League of Columbus to host Lakebottom 5k event this weekend
City of Opelika logo
City of Opelika to host event in honor of the late Opelika Firefighter-Medic Zachary “Bubba” Sorenson
Disney_On_Ice_D35_Final_Edit
Columbus Civic Center set to host Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party
Muscogee County School District official shares reason for bus drop-off delays