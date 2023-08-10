One person killed in Talbot County plane crash

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A plane crash in Talbot County has left one person dead.

Information from Flight Aware indicates a Cessna P-210 plane was flying in the area at the time of the crash. The plane left Sarasota International Airport this morning at 8 a.m. to Thomaston-Upson County Airport.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Aviation Administration alerted the sheriff’s office of a potential small crash this morning.

Officials say Taylor County Sheriff Jeff Watson asked a private citizen, who has a small plane, to fly up and scout the last known area the plane was sighted.

They say the pilot located the crash in Talbot County near Poplar Trace. The area of the crash is located approximately 10 miles east of Talbotton.

Sheriff Watson confirmed to News Leader 9 that the pilot is dead.

Officials say that no other passengers are immediately evident from the wreckage, but officials cannot be certain at this time.

The crash is located in a rural area. The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is now in control of the scene.

