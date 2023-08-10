Business Break
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes 70 nurses into residency program

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomed the largest group of nurses into its residency program since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Piedmont Columbus Regional Kicked off the Summer 2023 Nurse Residency Cohort by welcoming 70 new RNs.

The nurses had the opportunity to meet with nurse coordinator, Amalia Acevedo-Sanic, plus receive an overview of the program. Piedmont’s “Transition to Practice Nurse Residency Program” is a 12-month program designed to foster nurses, who are committed clinicians that practice evidence-based care.

“I strongly believe that the transition to practice program is crucial for any new nurse,” said Amalia Acevedo-Sanic, Residency Coordinator and Nurse Practitioner. “I feel that the nursing field is very scary. You know, we strive so much on passing NCLEX and then we get to the workplace and there’s fear of what happens next.”

The goal of this program is to enhance the onboarding and residency experience of new graduate nurses, beyond their skills.

Nurse Residents are accepted into the program three times a year: spring, summer and fall.

