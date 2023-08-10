Business Break
Rain comes earlier Thursday, Even earlier Friday

Tyler’s forecast
Rain and storms get an earlier start over the next couple days.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The unsettled weather pattern we’ve had this week will continue for the remainder of the workweek while the weekend is trending hotter and at least a little drier.

Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday. A batch of rain and storms will move in from the northwest through parts of the valley from about mid morning through early afternoon; that’s when we expect our highest rain coverage for the day around 50%. After 2 PM, it looks hot, muggy, breezy and mostly dry. Highs climb into the 90 to 95 degree range, feeling like 100-105 with the humidity.

Rain coverage appears highest Thursday from mid morning through early afternoon.
Rain coverage appears highest Thursday from mid morning through early afternoon.

While it should be dry most of tonight, another wave of storms is expected to arrive late during the overnight and early Friday. This should be even earlier than Thursday’s. Rain coverage is around 50-60%. While there will be breaks in the rain as the day goes on Friday, there could be another round of storms later in the day. Any storm could briefly turn severe like we’ve seen all week. Highs closer to 90 degrees.

The morning commute could be wet and stormy for some of us Friday!
The morning commute could be wet and stormy for some of us Friday!

We’ve dropped the rain coverage for the weekend a tad to 20 or 30% for now. That doesn’t mean it will be completely dry, but we do anticipate fewer storms. That also means more heat! Forecast highs are in the mid to upper 90s with a peak heat index, or feels like temperature, of 105-110.

More and heat and less rain expected for the weekend overall. Still with the oppressive...
More and heat and less rain expected for the weekend overall. Still with the oppressive humidity, it won't be completely dry.

There are no signs of the heat breaking even into most of next week with a continuation of mid to upper 90s for highs. It looks like rain should be more sparse next week.

The August heat beat continues. After Friday, we should see spottier rain coverage.
The August heat beat continues. After Friday, we should see spottier rain coverage.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

