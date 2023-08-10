Business Break
Two theft suspects wanted after breaking into vehicle on 3rd Ave. in Opelika
By Jessie Gibson
Aug. 10, 2023
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for two suspects that broke into a vehicle near 3rd Avenue.

On July 21, Opelika officers responded to a report of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle which occurred in the 900 Block of 3rd Avenue. Surveillance footage shows two suspects entering the victim’s driveway at approximately 2:26 a.m.

The first suspect, a slim male, is seen attempting to enter the victim’s Lincoln Nautilus.

After noticing the surveillance camera, the suspect walks away. The second suspect successfully enters the victim’s Toyota Tacoma.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

