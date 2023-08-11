Columbus Interim Police Chief working to increase salary for employees

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police officers could get a pay raise if Interim Police Chief Stoney Mathis has his way. The chief presented at the latest city council meeting, wanting the men and women behind the badge to get more money in their pockets. This comes after the department could not hire and retain officers on the force.

Interim Police Chief Stoney Mathis has only been on the job for about three months but started looking into issues within the department immediately, one of which is officer pay.

After realizing he could give every officer and dispatcher a $5,000 pay raise, the chief got behind his desk and put his pen to paper, working out the math on how the department could make it happen. He gave a detailed presentation to Columbus council members on his plan that will start officers at $55,000 a year compared to the $50,000 they receive now.

He says the council has been operating from an ordinance from 2015, where officers had no overtime pay if they worked more than 171 hours per month. A regular month would be 160 hours per month, so if an officer worked more than 11 hours of overtime, they wouldn’t get paid for it.

Mathis says he will know more about if the measure would be approved in the coming month. he also says if the plan goes forward, the council could see it come up again at the meeting in September. He hopes officers would see an increase in their paycheck by the end of the year.

