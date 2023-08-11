Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus Parks and Recreation to host annual dog swim day

Columbus Parks and Recreation to host annual dog swim day
Columbus Parks and Recreation to host annual dog swim day(Source: Columbus Consolidated Government)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual ‘Doggy Swim Day’ on Saturday, August 12.

The event will be at Double Churches Pool located at 2300 Double Churches Road, and it will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

There will be a $3 admission fee per dog and vaccinations are required.

The dogs will participate in fun activities, and there will be a swimsuit contest.

There will also be opportunities to adopt a dog onsite.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to Columbus Animal Control.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
One person killed in Talbot County plane crash
One person killed in Talbot County plane crash
Leroy Upshaw was the sheriff for a dozen years. Now, he's set to spend years behind bars.
Former Alabama sheriff sentenced for ethics violations conviction
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
Disney_On_Ice_D35_Final_Edit
Columbus Civic Center set to host Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party

Latest News

Midtown Columbus business owner discusses revitalization of area
Junior League of Columbus to host Lakebottom 5k event this weekend
Junior League of Columbus to host Lakebottom 5k event this weekend
City of Opelika logo
City of Opelika to host event in honor of the late Opelika Firefighter-Medic Zachary “Bubba” Sorenson
Disney_On_Ice_D35_Final_Edit
Columbus Civic Center set to host Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party