Columbus Parks and Recreation to host annual dog swim day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual ‘Doggy Swim Day’ on Saturday, August 12.

The event will be at Double Churches Pool located at 2300 Double Churches Road, and it will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

There will be a $3 admission fee per dog and vaccinations are required.

The dogs will participate in fun activities, and there will be a swimsuit contest.

There will also be opportunities to adopt a dog onsite.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to Columbus Animal Control.

