Lee-Scott Warriors aiming to pick up where they left off

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee-Scott Warriors are back to work after a historic 2022 season. The Warriors finished the season 13-0, en route to the school’s first football state championship since 1994.

Head coach Buster Daniel says while the Warriors have lost some key leaders from last year’s team, he doesn’t expect the team to miss a beat this season.

“They lead on the field, they lead in the weight room. People see how they work, so they tend to follow.” said Daniel.

Lee-Scott begins the 2023 season on Thursday, August 17 vs. Chambers Academy.

