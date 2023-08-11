MCSO arrests wanted validated gang member on multiple felony firearm, drug charges
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a validated gang member on multiple felony firearm and drug charges.
According to officials, MCSO investigators located Dahvontay Richardson in an apartment in Muscogee County. They say Richardson attempted to flee by leaping from a second-story window. Investigators on the ground were quickly able to apprehend Richardson.
Richardson was transported to the Muscogee County Jail without further incident and charged with the following:
- Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property - Firearm (2 Counts)
- Felony Possession of a Firearm by A Convicted Felon (5 Counts)
- Felony Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime (5 Counts)
- Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property from Another State
- Felony Possession of Oxycodone With Intent To Distribute
- Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent
- Felony Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
The following are additional charges added utilizing the Georgia Street Gang Act:
- Possession of a Machine Gun
- Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Maintaining Money Through Criminal Gang Activity
Richardson was wanted by the Columbus Police Department on the following warrants:
- Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Felony Possession of A Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
- Reckless driving
- Hit and Run
- Fleeing to Elude
- Disregard Traffic Control Device
