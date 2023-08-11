MCSO arrests wanted validated gang member on multiple felony firearm, drug charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a validated gang member on multiple felony firearm and drug charges.

MCSO suspect Dahvontay Richardson (Source: MCSO)

According to officials, MCSO investigators located Dahvontay Richardson in an apartment in Muscogee County. They say Richardson attempted to flee by leaping from a second-story window. Investigators on the ground were quickly able to apprehend Richardson.

MCSO broken window (Source: MCSO)

Richardson was transported to the Muscogee County Jail without further incident and charged with the following:

Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property - Firearm (2 Counts)

Felony Possession of a Firearm by A Convicted Felon (5 Counts)

Felony Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime (5 Counts)

Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property from Another State

Felony Possession of Oxycodone With Intent To Distribute

Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent

Felony Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer

Possession of Drug Related Objects

The following are additional charges added utilizing the Georgia Street Gang Act:

Possession of a Machine Gun

Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana with Intent

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Maintaining Money Through Criminal Gang Activity

Richardson was wanted by the Columbus Police Department on the following warrants:

Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Felony Possession of A Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Reckless driving

Hit and Run

Fleeing to Elude

Disregard Traffic Control Device

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.