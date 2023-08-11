Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Parents of Columbus murder victim share feelings on jury’s guilty verdict

By Amaya Graham
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a week of testimony and hearing closing arguments, emotions ran high as the verdict was announced in court for Zajaliq Riley, who was accused of killing Devion Miley on Mother’s Day weekend in 2021.

The jury received 59 exhibits to review to determine if Riley was guilty in this case. During the course of four hours, the jury asked the judge to see the FaceTime call between him and his codefendant, Detric Bush, and the Synovus building security footage.

Riley was also found guilty of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The victim’s parents, Metrica and Mike Johnson say relief and joy were going through their minds when they heard the verdict.

Miley’s parents described their son as a loving person who would give the shirt off his back to anyone.

Robin Anthony, the prosecutor on this case, says the verdict is what they sought, and they are pleased with the outcome. The family says this trial isn’t over, yet they are eager to see how long Riley will be sentenced.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Columbus murder trial for 2021 Macon Road shooting set to begin Aug. 8
Verdict reached in Columbus murder trial in 2021 Macon Road shooting

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
One person killed in Talbot County plane crash
One person killed in Talbot County plane crash
Leroy Upshaw was the sheriff for a dozen years. Now, he's set to spend years behind bars.
Former Alabama sheriff sentenced for ethics violations conviction
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
Disney_On_Ice_D35_Final_Edit
Columbus Civic Center set to host Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party

Latest News

Columbus Interim Police Chief working to increase salary for employees
Columbus Interim Police Chief working to increase salary for employees
Columbus Interim Police Chief working to increase salary for employees
Columbus Interim Police Chief working to increase salary for employees
University System of Georgia working to increase statewide college enrollment
Reggie Ray, 42, has surrendered and has been charged in connection to his alleged role in the...
5th suspect arrested in Montgomery riverfront brawl