Parents of Columbus murder victim share feelings on jury’s guilty verdict

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a week of testimony and hearing closing arguments, emotions ran high as the verdict was announced in court for Zajaliq Riley, who was accused of killing Devion Miley on Mother’s Day weekend in 2021.

The jury received 59 exhibits to review to determine if Riley was guilty in this case. During the course of four hours, the jury asked the judge to see the FaceTime call between him and his codefendant, Detric Bush, and the Synovus building security footage.

Riley was also found guilty of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The victim’s parents, Metrica and Mike Johnson say relief and joy were going through their minds when they heard the verdict.

Miley’s parents described their son as a loving person who would give the shirt off his back to anyone.

Robin Anthony, the prosecutor on this case, says the verdict is what they sought, and they are pleased with the outcome. The family says this trial isn’t over, yet they are eager to see how long Riley will be sentenced.

