Storm Coverage Drops for the Weekend; Brutal Heat Builds In

Derek’s Forecast!
We crank up the heat and sweltering humidity over the weekend with peak feels like temperatures...
We crank up the heat and sweltering humidity over the weekend with peak feels like temperatures of 105-110.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain and storms will diminish Friday night, but we will see another round of rain and storms on Saturday with the coverage around 30% or so. Those that don’t pick up much in the way of rain on Saturday will see some hot temperatures with mid 90s in many spots, and the potential for some upper 90s in a few places. It will all depend on the coverage of rain and storms, but feels like temperatures on Saturday may be in the 105-110 mark in some places. For Sunday and Monday, the rain coverage will drop in a dramatic way, and will less rain and storms around, highs will climb to the mid and upper 90s. Feels like temperatures on these days may exceed 110, so look for more heat warnings to be issued for parts of our area by then. It will still be warm and somewhat muggy on Tuesday, but that will be a day of an approaching front - one that will bring us the best chance of rain for all of next week and also a return to much drier air by the middle and end of next week. Temperatures will stay in the low and mid 90s through the middle and end of next week and into next weekend, but don’t look for much in the way of any rain or storms.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

