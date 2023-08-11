Business Break
Tracking storms for another day, Hotter and not as stormy for weekend

Tyler’s forecast
An unsettled end to the workweek, but how about the weekend?
By Tyler Allender
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our unsettled workweek comes to an end Friday just in time for the weekend.

More clouds than sun most of this Friday. Scattered rain and storms are moving in from the northwest during the morning hours and will continue in spots through about mid afternoon. Rain coverage will be around 60%. Localized damaging winds are possible in a couple of the strongest storms. There could be one more wave of storms late in the afternoon and early in the evening, especially in east Alabama. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Areas of rain and storms are expected especially during the first half of Friday.
Areas of rain and storms are expected especially during the first half of Friday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy overnight with a few passing storms perhaps. Watch for areas of fog late into early Saturday. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Hotter and drier over the weekend but the heat will still bring in a few PM storms.
Hotter and drier over the weekend but the heat will still bring in a few PM storms.(Source: WTVM Weather)

After that early morning fog Saturday, we’ll have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. The big story over the weekend will be the brutal heat and humidity as highs top out in the mid to upper 90s and feels like temperatures peak at around 105 to 110 degrees during the afternoon. While a few afternoon/evening storms are possible either day, overall rain coverage will be lower than it’s been (around 30%).

We crank up the heat and sweltering humidity over the weekend with peak feels like temperatures...
We crank up the heat and sweltering humidity over the weekend with peak feels like temperatures of 105-110.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Early next week starts off just as hot with only an isolated storm potential. We may experience a few more storms Tuesday as a weak front comes through our area. It’ll be just enough to shave off a little bit of the humidity it appears by late Tuesday or Wednesday. The 90s aren’t going anywhere though.

After today, rain coverage should be lower overall most days.
After today, rain coverage should be lower overall most days.(Source: WTVM Weather)

