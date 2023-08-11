Business Break
University System of Georgia working to increase statewide college enrollment

(GSW)
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite a state and national college enrollment decline over the course of the pandemic, one university in southwest Georgia is anticipating the largest enrollment number in school history.

Carly Reneau is starting her first of four years at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW). The Biology Premed Major and her mom can agree that GSW has a welcoming atmosphere.

“I will be here for four years. I will be doing a lot of chemistry classes and a lot of schoolwork, so I feel like it’s very important to have a good relationship with peers around here, and I feel like GSW is perfect for that because it feels like home,” said Reneau.

More than 3,300 students are currently enrolled this fall, which is an increase of more than 300 students compared to last fall. The school credits enrollment success to a strong recruitment strategy and quality student initiatives like the Jimmy Carter Leadership Program.

Statewide, the University System of Georgia hopes to increase enrollment and graduate rates with a six-year plan. Dr. Sonny Purdue is the University System of Georgia Chancellor who oversees 25 public colleges and universities.

Goals of the plan include increasing the number of Georgians who decide to attend Georgia colleges, increasing retention rates statewide and having students enter notable career fields.

The six-year data-based plan will be effective starting Sept. 1 across the 26 universities and institutions under the University System of Georgia.

