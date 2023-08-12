Columbus benefit concert to help retired employee after kidney transplant to be held
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A benefit concert will be held tomorrow, Aug. 12, for a Columbus woman and former Muscogee County Superior Court Clerk’s office employee.
Kogie Richardson medically retired with the Columbus Consolidated Government after 26 years on the job.
In April, she underwent a kidney transplant, and now, she is in need of funds to help with her medical expenses.
The concert will be held at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church on Shepherd Drive at 5 p.m.
