Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus suspect arrested for assaulting officers following investigation

e pursuit started around 2:20 pm at Richardson Drive and ended at the Chevron station located...
e pursuit started around 2:20 pm at Richardson Drive and ended at the Chevron station located at the corner of Addison Avenue West and Washington Street North.(Credit: MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has been charged with forcibly assaulting two officers after an investigation that began a month ago after a suspicious package from Northern California was mailed to an address in the Fountain City, according to the Middle District of Georgia.

Agents say they found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana. On July 21, they noticed a similar package going to the same location, and officials say they saw it was received and placed in a car registered under 24-year-ols Christopher Upshaw.

Deputies then say they chased the car but couldn’t catch the suspect.

Last Friday, FBI Task Force officers followed the same protocols as on July 31, but this time they approached the suspect and tried to open the driver and passenger’s door when Upshaw allegedly sped off. His car hit one officer.

Another member of law enforcement was pushed onto another vehicle. Upshawa escaped that time too but was arrested the following week.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus murder trial for 2021 Macon Road shooting set to begin Aug. 8
Verdict reached in Columbus murder trial in 2021 Macon Road shooting
Niffer's Place at The Tracks
Beloved Opelika restaurant closes it doors
Leroy Upshaw was the sheriff for a dozen years. Now, he's set to spend years behind bars.
Former Alabama sheriff sentenced for ethics violations conviction
Reggie Ray, 42, has surrendered and has been charged in connection to his alleged role in the...
5th suspect arrested in Montgomery riverfront brawl
11-year-old boy earns money to buy cousin Xbox during his medical recovery
11-year-old boy earns money to buy cousin Xbox during his medical recovery

Latest News

Columbus church benefit concert to be held
Columbus benefit concert to help retired employee after kidney transplant to be held
Columbus Interim Police Chief working to increase salary for employees
Columbus Interim Police Chief working to increase salary for employees
Columbus Interim Police Chief working to increase salary for employees
Columbus Interim Police Chief working to increase salary for employees
University System of Georgia working to increase statewide college enrollment