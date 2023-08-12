Columbus suspect arrested for assaulting officers following investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has been charged with forcibly assaulting two officers after an investigation that began a month ago after a suspicious package from Northern California was mailed to an address in the Fountain City, according to the Middle District of Georgia.

Agents say they found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana. On July 21, they noticed a similar package going to the same location, and officials say they saw it was received and placed in a car registered under 24-year-ols Christopher Upshaw.

Deputies then say they chased the car but couldn’t catch the suspect.

Last Friday, FBI Task Force officers followed the same protocols as on July 31, but this time they approached the suspect and tried to open the driver and passenger’s door when Upshaw allegedly sped off. His car hit one officer.

Another member of law enforcement was pushed onto another vehicle. Upshawa escaped that time too but was arrested the following week.

