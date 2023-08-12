CSU football kicks off 14th season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This season, the Columbus State University Cougars look to make a play for this season’s NCFA National Championship.

Now if you didn’t know, yes the Cougars have a football team, and they’ve been around for quite some time.

Columbus State Head Football coach Michael Speight talked about how the program came to be.

“We established our program at Columbus State University back in 2009. We are part of the National Club Football Association. We’re a non-scholarship program. But we do bring a lot of young men in and they get recruited.” said Speight.

Some characteristics that stand out about this team is its structure, family feel, and sense of brotherhood. Its something the players really seem to resonate with.

“Coach Mike will treat us the same. You might get treated differently at those Power 5 schools. This isn’t where most kids would dream about playing, but it’s a still a chance for you to get out there and showcase what you can do on the college level. It will help you get where you want to be in life.” said CSU Sophomore Running Back J.T. Wright.

CSU Junior Defensive Lineman Jaheim Hardy talked about the energy the head coach brings to practice.

“The coach has so much energy. He’s a great coach, we fly around and we hit hard that’s really it.” said Hardy.

There are several local guys on the team including a true freshman from Smiths Station in Cornerback Jakyez Mahogany. He spoke to Sports Leader 9 on why he decided CSU was the best fit.

“It’s close to home, it’s close to home and Coach Mike, and when I visited Coach Mike, he made me feel even more at home. He made everything feel smooth.” said Mahogany.

And for a guy like Senior Offensive Lineman and Center Jalon Jones, playing in his hometown means everything.

“Man it means a lot to me. A lot of people don’t know about the Columbus State football team. I just want the city to know that we do have a football team.” said Jones.

The Cougars will dress about 54 to 55 guys, with 45 new players this season. They will play their home games out of Kinnett Stadium.

Be sure to go check them out and find out for yourself what this CSU team is all about.

