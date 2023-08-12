Dangerous Heat Across the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley is going to be experiencing some dangerous heat Sunday and Monday. Heat advisories, watches, and warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service for Sunday and Monday.

Heat Advisory vs Excessive Heat Watch vs Excessive Heat Warning (WTVM Weather)

What we can expect for Sunday and Monday are high temperatures in the upper-90s with dewpoints in the mid- to upper-70s resulting in “feels-like” temperatures ranging from 105-115 degrees. Sunday and Monday will both be hot and humid days, so remember if you are working outdoors to hydrate and find shaded areas to take breaks. Rain coverage for Sunday and Monday is between 20-30% with the best chance of rain in the afternoon and evening hours.

Feels Like Temperatures through Friday (WTVM Weather)

As for the rest of the week there will be a front moving through the area on Tuesday, resulting in some cooler and drier conditions across the Valley beginning Wednesday. Tuesday will have the best coverage of rain at about 40%, while Wednesday through Friday look much drier with rain coverage at 20%. Low temperatures will be in the low- to mid- 70s and high temperatures will be returning closer to average in the mid-90s Wednesday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.