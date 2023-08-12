Extreme Heat Across the Valley this Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It will be a hot and humid weekend in the Valley. Today will feature a better coverage of rain with a few storms rolling through this evening, but it won’t make it time to cool temperatures off before hitting the upper 90s. Sunday will be drier with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon/evening. Saturday-Monday is going to be some of the hottest days we have seen all year with highs in the upper 90s, and feels like temperatures reaching 110 degrees! Heat Alerts have been issued for the Valley by the National Weather Service for the next 3 days.

Heat Advisory vs Excessive Heat Watch vs Excessive Heat Warning (WTVM Weather)

There really is not much difference between the three heat alerts issued for the Valley. Different National Weather Service offices in the area may have different criteria when it comes to issuing those, etc. What we do know is that NWS Peachtree, NWS Birmingham, and NWS Tallahassee (the 3 National Weather Service offices that issue alerts for the Valley) are all in agreement that Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are going to be HOT! The next best chance of rain comes Tuesday as a cold front approaches. This frontal system will bring much relief by bringing high temperatures down to the low to mid-90s for the rest of next week. The frontal will also usher in drier air to the Valley, which will help lower the humidity and lower the feels like temperatures to the mid-90s by Wednesday.

