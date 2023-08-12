Business Break
Northside Patriots building a winning culture

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Northside Patriots won the first football region title in school history last year. The Patriots lost only two games in 2022, including the 38-7 result vs. Warner Robins in the second round of the GHSA 5A playoffs.

The team says they aren’t focused on winning another region title just yet.

“Last year we won the region championship, first region championship, it was all good. The guys can tell you, I don’t think we spoke about the region championship until that week. Like every coach, we’re trying to take it day-by-day,” said Northside head coach Andrew Oropeza.

Northside opens the season on Friday, August 18 vs. Columbus High School at Kinnett Stadium.

