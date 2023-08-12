Vehicle overturns in shopping parking lot on Whittlesey Blvd in Columbus
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A vehicle has overturned near the Panda Express parking lot on Whittlesey Blvd after running through a fence.
According to our crews, the Columbus Police Department is on scene investigating the accident.
The condition of the driver or possible individuals in the vehicle is unknown at this time.
