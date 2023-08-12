Business Break
Vehicle overturns in shopping parking lot on Whittlesey Blvd in Columbus

Whittlesey Blvd car accident
Whittlesey Blvd car accident(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A vehicle has overturned near the Panda Express parking lot on Whittlesey Blvd after running through a fence.

According to our crews, the Columbus Police Department is on scene investigating the accident.

The condition of the driver or possible individuals in the vehicle is unknown at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

Columbus suspect arrested for assaulting officers following investigation
Columbus church benefit concert to be held
Columbus benefit concert to help retired employee after kidney transplant to be held
Columbus Interim Police Chief working to increase salary for employees
