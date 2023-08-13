Business Break
Another Day of Extreme Heat in The Valley

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
High Temp vs. Heat Index
High Temp vs. Heat Index(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heat Alerts are in place for Valley once again today as temperatures will peak in the upper 90s today and feels like temperatures approaching 112 degrees.  Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers/storms rolling in the evening. The rain coverage will be very hit or miss so the spots that do see the rain will get a little bit of relief from the heat. The forecast doesn’t change much going into tomorrow. The heat alerts will be in place once again tomorrow and feature a similar coverage of rain to what we see today; however, a change in the weather pattern comes very soon! Tuesday a cold front pushes through the Valley bringing rain and dry air behind it. This frontal system will bring much relief by bringing high temperatures down to the low to mid-90s for the rest of next week. The frontal will also usher in drier air to the Valley, which will help lower the humidity and lower the feels-like temperatures to the mid-90s by Wednesday. Conditions later next week are forecasted to feature less in the way of rain, with lowers dewpoints and highs in the low to mid-90s.

