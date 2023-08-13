Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Car struck by lightning at Sons Chevrolet on Manchester Expy in Columbus

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car was hit by lightning at the Sons Chevrolet Car Dealership on Manchester Expressway in Columbus.

According to our crews, the vehicle that was hit by lightning was toward the back of the dealership.

The Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire and EMS is on scene.

It is unknown if anyone is injured at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle overturns in shopping parking lot on Whittlesey Blvd in Columbus
Vehicle overturns in shopping parking lot on Whittlesey Blvd in Columbus
Niffer's Place at The Tracks
Beloved Opelika restaurant closes it doors
Columbus suspect arrested for assaulting officers following investigation
Columbus suspect arrested for assaulting officers following investigation
Reggie Ray, 42, has surrendered and has been charged in connection to his alleged role in the...
5th suspect arrested in Montgomery riverfront brawl
Parents of Columbus murder victim share feelings on jury’s guilty verdict

Latest News

Car struck by lightning at Sons Chevrolet on Manchester Expy
Car struck by lightning at Sons Chevrolet on Manchester Expy
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Human remains found near Lee Road 170 in Lee Co.
Human remains found near Lee Road 170 in Lee Co.
Columbus suspect arrested for assaulting officers following investigation
Columbus suspect arrested for assaulting officers following investigation