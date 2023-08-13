Car struck by lightning at Sons Chevrolet on Manchester Expy in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car was hit by lightning at the Sons Chevrolet Car Dealership on Manchester Expressway in Columbus.

According to our crews, the vehicle that was hit by lightning was toward the back of the dealership.

The Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire and EMS is on scene.

It is unknown if anyone is injured at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.