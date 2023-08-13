Business Break
Dangerous Heat Continues Monday

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dangerous heat across the Valley will remain in place Monday. Heat alerts issued by the National Weather Service remain in effect until Monday evening, as temperatures will be in the upper-90s and “feels-like” temperatures ranging between 110-115 degrees.  As a reminder if you are outside in the very hot and humid conditions hydrate and take frequent breaks in the shade. Monday showers and storms will be more scattered in nature, doing little to alleviate temperatures. However, temperatures may be a little cooler in places that do see rain; Monday rain coverage is 30%.

Heat advisory, excessive heat watch, and excessive heat warning explained
Heat advisory, excessive heat watch, and excessive heat warning explained(WTVM Weather)

Temperatures past Monday will start to decrease as a cold front moves through the Chattahoochee Valley Tuesday leaving behind “cooler” and much drier conditions. Temperatures Tuesday are expected to be in the mid-90s, with temperatures after the front expected to be in the low-90s heading into Wednesday. Temperatures will begin to warm Thursday through Saturday, high temperatures in the mid-90s. Low temperatures Sunday night and Monday night will be in the mid-70s, by Tuesday night low temperatures will be in the upper-60s to lower-70s. As for rain chances, Tuesday is the next best chance to see rain, with coverage at 40%. However, after the front moves through the area drier conditions will be in place from Wednesday into the weekend with rain coverage between 10-20%.

Rain coverage across the Valley
Rain coverage across the Valley(WTVM Weather)

