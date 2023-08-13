Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Human remains found near Lee Road 170 in Lee Co.

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.(MGN)
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has found human remains near Lee Road 170, just south of Lee Road 126 in Salem, Alabama.

LCSO confirmed to News Leader 9 that the human remains are in a bad state of decomposition.

Officials are having the remains transferred to Montgomery for an autopsy.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle overturns in shopping parking lot on Whittlesey Blvd in Columbus
Vehicle overturns in shopping parking lot on Whittlesey Blvd in Columbus
Niffer's Place at The Tracks
Beloved Opelika restaurant closes it doors
Columbus suspect arrested for assaulting officers following investigation
Columbus suspect arrested for assaulting officers following investigation
Reggie Ray, 42, has surrendered and has been charged in connection to his alleged role in the...
5th suspect arrested in Montgomery riverfront brawl
Parents of Columbus murder victim share feelings on jury’s guilty verdict

Latest News

Columbus suspect arrested for assaulting officers following investigation
Columbus suspect arrested for assaulting officers following investigation
Vehicle overturns in shopping parking lot on Whittlesey Blvd in Columbus
Vehicle overturns in shopping parking lot on Whittlesey Blvd in Columbus
Columbus suspect arrested for assaulting officers following investigation
Columbus suspect arrested for assaulting officers following investigation
Young entrepreneur has success at Midland Community Farmer’s Market
Young entrepreneur has success at Midland Community Farmer’s Market