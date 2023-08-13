Young entrepreneur has success at Midland Community Farmer’s Market

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - The Midland Community Farmer’s Market is halfway through it’s ninth season. The farmer’s market at Midland United Methodist Church features more than 65 vendors of all sorts, every Saturday.

One of those vendors is a young entrepreneur who is selling one of his specialties for his first season.

The inside scoop at the Midland Community Farmer’s Market is that Gabe’s homemade ice cream is quite tasty.

Gabe is short for Gabriel Obleton, the owner of the Sweet Tooth Shop. He’s a part time student at Columbus State University this fall until he returns to the University of Georgia next spring. He hopes to be a marketing manager in the Terry College of Business.

Gabe decided to teach himself how to make his favorite thing to eat back in 2020. In the same year he began his business.

“I’m thankful for literally everything I get because when I first started this, I didn’t think people would support it. I thought it would only go on for a couple of weeks then just goes away, but people kept buying and spreading the word, so I am eternally grateful for that.” said Gabe.

John Brewer has a lemonade stand across from Gabe and he shared his thoughts on the young man.

“When you see a young man doing good, give them you kudos.” said Brewer.

Gabe says he’s learned that he really enjoys making people happy.

“I feel like ice cream can bring out the good in people, because you know everybody likes ice cream. I just have such a cool target market, kids love ice cream and adults love ice cream.” said Gabe.

News Leader 9′s Gabriela Johnson tried some of Gabe’s ice cream and she said it did not disappoint.

The young businessman credits his mother and father for part of his ice cream success.

“The whole reason why I’m out here is because my mom was generous enough to get me this freezer.” said Gabe.

Gabe shared with News Leader 9 that consistency is key to a successful business,

“The best way to grow a business is to stay consistent, even if you’re not doing to well at the moment, not giving up is the best way to go about it.” said Gabe.

