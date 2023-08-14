Business Break
Auburn’s Megan Schofill wins U.S. Women’s Amateur

Megan Schofill holds the Robert Cox Trophy after winning the 2023 U.S. Women's Amateur at...
Megan Schofill holds the Robert Cox Trophy after winning the 2023 U.S. Women's Amateur at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif. on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (James Gilbert/USGA)(James Gilbert | USGA)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WTVM) - Auburn University golfer Megan Schofill won the 123rd U.S. Women’s Amateur on Sunday at Bel-Air Country Club. Schofill, a fifth year golfer for the Tigers, beat LSU’s Latanna Stone 4&3 to become the first Auburn player to ever win the event.

“It’s definitely a dream come true, but I’d be lying if I wouldn’t say I’m still in shock,” Schofill said after the victory. “I feel like it still hasn’t set in yet. Latanna [Stone] played a great match. It was really fun to be able to walk the fairways with her and I felt like we both played really solid golf. I can’t put into words the emotions I’m feeling and it’s just such an honor to be able to say that I won this year.”

AU women’s golf coach Melissa Luellen was in Los Angeles on Sunday to support Schofill.

“Just so excited for Megan. She truly played better golf than anyone else in the field this week. She swung the club so beautifully and when she lost a hole she fought right back,” said Luellen. “I am so honored that I was able to be here this week to witness it.”

