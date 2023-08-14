Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Dangerous heat and humidity Monday followed by chance of storms

Tyler’s forecast
Hot and very sticky to start the workweek with a chance of PM storms.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The extreme heat and humidity isn’t letting up just yet. It sticks around through Tuesday for most of us until a “cold” front brings in a bit of relief for most of the area. Until then, we have to be ALERT for heat and some storms.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on this Monday. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Monday for the entire region as the heat index, or feels like temperatures, are expected top 110° for at least a few hours. Actual air temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 90s. Watch for a chance of storms in spots mainly between 3 and 9 PM ET; rain coverage is expected to be around 30-40%.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the entire Chattahoochee Valley as feels like...
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the entire Chattahoochee Valley as feels like temperatures could top 110° in most spots for at least 3 hours.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with one more day of brutal heat and humidity expected. The heat index, or feels like temperatures, will generally fall in the 105 to 110° range. Several scattered storms will dot the landscape during the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches; rain coverage will be around 60% perhaps mainly focused in areas south of LaGrange and LaFayette depending on where the front is exactly. Some storms may be strong to severe.

Two more days of brutal heat and humidity before it shouldn't be as muggy.
Two more days of brutal heat and humidity before it shouldn't be as muggy.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Most of us should feel some relief when it comes to the humidity by Wednesday. It’ll still be hot but highs will be closer to 90 or 92 degrees in most spots and the heat index won’t be as much of a factor (much closer to the actual air temperatures). A stray shower or storm is possible in our southern counties, but most of us look to be drier. Thursday and even Friday look pretty similar with highs in the low to mid 90s with little to no rain expected and plenty of sunshine. Humidity is again forecast to be more tolerable than it’s been.

The storms will take advantage of the high humidity over the next couple days. Starting...
The storms will take advantage of the high humidity over the next couple days. Starting Wednesday it should be harder for storms to pop up.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mugginess starts to inch up over the weekend and early next week; for now, we’re going with about a 20% rain coverage so a few isolated storms are possible each day. Forecast highs will be back into the mid 90s and maybe eventually the upper 90s.

Drier but still hot starting mid-week.
Drier but still hot starting mid-week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Human remains found near Lee Road 170 in Lee Co.
A gas tank was hit by lightning at the Sons Chevrolet Car Dealership on Manchester Expressway.
UPDATE: Gas tank struck by lightning at Sons Chevrolet on Manchester Expy in Columbus
Vehicle overturns in shopping parking lot on Whittlesey Blvd in Columbus
Vehicle overturns in shopping parking lot on Whittlesey Blvd in Columbus
Niffer's Place at The Tracks
Beloved Opelika restaurant closes it doors
Columbus suspect arrested for assaulting officers following investigation
Columbus suspect arrested for assaulting officers following investigation

Latest News

Hot and very sticky to start the workweek with a chance of PM storms.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Heat advisory, excessive heat watch, and excessive heat warning explained
Dangerous Heat Continues Monday
High Temp vs. Heat Index
Another Day of Extreme Heat in The Valley
Heat Advisory vs Excessive Heat Watch vs Excessive Heat Warning
Dangerous Heat Across the Valley