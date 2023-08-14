Dangerous heat and humidity Monday followed by chance of storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The extreme heat and humidity isn’t letting up just yet. It sticks around through Tuesday for most of us until a “cold” front brings in a bit of relief for most of the area. Until then, we have to be ALERT for heat and some storms.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on this Monday. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Monday for the entire region as the heat index, or feels like temperatures, are expected top 110° for at least a few hours. Actual air temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 90s. Watch for a chance of storms in spots mainly between 3 and 9 PM ET; rain coverage is expected to be around 30-40%.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the entire Chattahoochee Valley as feels like temperatures could top 110° in most spots for at least 3 hours. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with one more day of brutal heat and humidity expected. The heat index, or feels like temperatures, will generally fall in the 105 to 110° range. Several scattered storms will dot the landscape during the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches; rain coverage will be around 60% perhaps mainly focused in areas south of LaGrange and LaFayette depending on where the front is exactly. Some storms may be strong to severe.

Two more days of brutal heat and humidity before it shouldn't be as muggy. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Most of us should feel some relief when it comes to the humidity by Wednesday. It’ll still be hot but highs will be closer to 90 or 92 degrees in most spots and the heat index won’t be as much of a factor (much closer to the actual air temperatures). A stray shower or storm is possible in our southern counties, but most of us look to be drier. Thursday and even Friday look pretty similar with highs in the low to mid 90s with little to no rain expected and plenty of sunshine. Humidity is again forecast to be more tolerable than it’s been.

The storms will take advantage of the high humidity over the next couple days. Starting Wednesday it should be harder for storms to pop up. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mugginess starts to inch up over the weekend and early next week; for now, we’re going with about a 20% rain coverage so a few isolated storms are possible each day. Forecast highs will be back into the mid 90s and maybe eventually the upper 90s.

Drier but still hot starting mid-week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.