Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Florida man posed as veterinarian, operated on pregnant dog that later died, authorities say

A Florida man was arrested after posing as a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant...
A Florida man was arrested after posing as a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant dog that later died.(Collier County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida man is in custody and accused of posing as a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant dog that later died.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested 61-year-old Osvaldo Sanchez on Friday.

Sanchez is accused of performing an illicit cesarean section and spay procedure on a 6-year-old Chihuahua named Sugar.

After the surgery, Sugar got an infection and became ill.

The owners took Sugar to an emergency pet care facility, where staff noticed that the incision from the operation was closed with string or thread, and not standard materials.

Detectives learned that while Sanchez was not a licensed veterinarian, he was a licensed pet groomer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Human remains found near Lee Road 170 in Lee Co.
A gas tank was hit by lightning at the Sons Chevrolet Car Dealership on Manchester Expressway.
UPDATE: Gas tank struck by lightning at Sons Chevrolet on Manchester Expy in Columbus
Vehicle overturns in shopping parking lot on Whittlesey Blvd in Columbus
Vehicle overturns in shopping parking lot on Whittlesey Blvd in Columbus
Niffer's Place at The Tracks
Beloved Opelika restaurant closes it doors
Columbus suspect arrested for assaulting officers following investigation
Columbus suspect arrested for assaulting officers following investigation

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis watches proceedings during a hearing to...
How Fani Willis oversaw what might be the most sprawling legal case against Donald Trump
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Overnight Shooting Injures 3 People in Columbus
Traffic being redirected in Harris County
Section of US Highway 27 Closed, detour down East Bonacre
Two people were hospitalized after ejecting from a jet that crashed Sunday. (Source: WXYZ/RYAN...
2 people hospitalized after air show crash
Destroyed property is seen, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly...
Maui officials and scientists warn that after the flames flicker out, toxic particles will remain