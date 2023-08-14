Heat Advisory and Rain Chances on Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Tuesday expiring in the Tuesday evening hours. We can expect temperatures in the mid-90s on Tuesday with heat indices ranging between 105-110 degrees.

Tuesday Heat Advisory (WTVM Weather)

Along with the hot temperatures, rain will also be another factor Tuesday. Rain coverage is 60% for Tuesday, with the best coverage of rain in the afternoon and evening hours. A “cold” front will move through the Valley on Tuesday resulting in higher rain coverage; however, after its passage slightly cooler and drier conditions will be in place across the area. High temperatures Wednesday will be slightly cooler in the lower-90s, with temperatures beginning to warm to the mid-90s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday night will be in the upper-60s to low-70s. The drier conditions will begin Wednesday and stick around through the weekend, rain coverage will be between 0-10% through Monday.

We will enter a drier weather pattern after Tuesday. Rain coverage Wednesday through Monday between 0-10% (WTVM Weather)

