Heat Advisory and Rain Chances on Tuesday

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Tuesday expiring in the Tuesday evening hours. We can expect temperatures in the mid-90s on Tuesday with heat indices ranging between 105-110 degrees.

Tuesday Heat Advisory
Tuesday Heat Advisory(WTVM Weather)

Along with the hot temperatures, rain will also be another factor Tuesday. Rain coverage is 60% for Tuesday, with the best coverage of rain in the afternoon and evening hours. A “cold” front will move through the Valley on Tuesday resulting in higher rain coverage; however, after its passage slightly cooler and drier conditions will be in place across the area. High temperatures Wednesday will be slightly cooler in the lower-90s, with temperatures beginning to warm to the mid-90s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday night will be in the upper-60s to low-70s. The drier conditions will begin Wednesday and stick around through the weekend, rain coverage will be between 0-10% through Monday. 

We will enter a drier weather pattern after Tuesday. Rain coverage Wednesday through Monday...
We will enter a drier weather pattern after Tuesday. Rain coverage Wednesday through Monday between 0-10%(WTVM Weather)

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Human remains found near Lee Road 170 in Lee Co.
UPDATE: Gas tank struck by lightning at Sons Chevrolet on Manchester Expy in Columbus
Vehicle overturns in shopping parking lot on Whittlesey Blvd in Columbus
Overnight shooting on First Ave. injures 3 people in Columbus
Niffer's Place at The Tracks
Beloved Opelika restaurant closes it doors

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the entire Chattahoochee Valley as feels like...
Dangerous heat and humidity Monday followed by chance of storms
Hot and very sticky to start the workweek with a chance of PM storms.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Heat advisory, excessive heat watch, and excessive heat warning explained
Dangerous Heat Continues Monday
High Temp vs. Heat Index
Another Day of Extreme Heat in The Valley