Lee Co. remains identified as missing 28-year-old Columbus woman

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Human remains found in Lee County have been identified.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, on August 13, deputies received information about a body being located in a wooded area just off of Lee Road 170 near the Russell County line in the Salem community of Lee County.

The remains were transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and were identified as 28-year-old Myshonique Shontrell Maddox, of Columbus.

Maddox was reported missing from Columbus on July 22.

Lee County sheriff’s investigators, Columbus Police Department detectives and Russell County sheriff’s investigators are investigating the case.

There is no word on suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

