Officers searching for missing Columbus teen, last seen near Boby Ct.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Officers say 14-year-old Marlena Mister was last seen August 14 around 4:15 p.m. near the 6900 block of Boby Court.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants with white stripes, and a red bonnet on her head.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mister, call 911.

