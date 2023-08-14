Business Break
Officers searching for missing Columbus teen, last seen near Boby Ct.

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Officers say 14-year-old Marlena Mister was last seen August 14 around 4:15 p.m. near the 6900 block of Boby Court.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants with white stripes, and a red bonnet on her head.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mister, call 911.

