Officers searching for missing Columbus teen, last seen near Boby Ct.
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.
Officers say 14-year-old Marlena Mister was last seen August 14 around 4:15 p.m. near the 6900 block of Boby Court.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants with white stripes, and a red bonnet on her head.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mister, call 911.
