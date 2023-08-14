Business Break
Opelika man arrested on multiple sexual abuse charges
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man was arrested on multiple sexual abuse charges.

On June 2, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a report of sexual abuse which occurred in the 2000 block of Gateway Drive.

The victim reported that they were assaulted by an employee at the store on June 1. During their investigation, detectives identified two other victims.

On August 11, 39-year-old Dominique Marcus Hammond was arrested for:

  • Sodomy, first degree
  • Sexual abuse, first degree
  • Several other misdemeanor charges

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

