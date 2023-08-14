Business Break
Overnight Shooting Injures 3 People in Columbus

Columbus Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Columbus.
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.(MGN)
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Columbus Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Columbus.

According to Police, three people were shot in the 3200 block of 1st avenue in Columbus. No word yet on the extent of the victims injuries or any suspects.

One man, who chose to remain unidentified, told News Leader 9, he called police around 12:45 a.m. after hearing roughly 20 or so shots. Police have not released any further information at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and on line as we work to learn more.

