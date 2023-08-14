Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Section of US Highway 27 Closed, detour down East Bonacre

Reportedly a crash occurred in an area between Saddle Up Tack & Feed and Country Chick and Fish New York Style.
Traffic being redirected in Harris County
Traffic being redirected in Harris County(WTVM)
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Traffic in Harris County is currently being redirected along US Highway 27 down east Bonacre.

Reportedly a crash occurred in an area between Saddle Up Tack & Feed and Country Chick and Fish New York Style. Officials say two cars were involved in an accident, one is entrapped and the other caught on fire.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online as we gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Human remains found near Lee Road 170 in Lee Co.
A gas tank was hit by lightning at the Sons Chevrolet Car Dealership on Manchester Expressway.
UPDATE: Gas tank struck by lightning at Sons Chevrolet on Manchester Expy in Columbus
Vehicle overturns in shopping parking lot on Whittlesey Blvd in Columbus
Vehicle overturns in shopping parking lot on Whittlesey Blvd in Columbus
Niffer's Place at The Tracks
Beloved Opelika restaurant closes it doors
Columbus suspect arrested for assaulting officers following investigation
Columbus suspect arrested for assaulting officers following investigation

Latest News

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Overnight Shooting Injures 3 People in Columbus
Hot and very sticky to start the workweek with a chance of PM storms.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
A gas tank was hit by lightning at the Sons Chevrolet Car Dealership on Manchester Expressway.
UPDATE: Gas tank struck by lightning at Sons Chevrolet on Manchester Expy in Columbus
Car struck by lightning at Sons Chevrolet on Manchester Expy
Car struck by lightning at Sons Chevrolet on Manchester Expy