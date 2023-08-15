Business Break
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich

The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Chick-fil-A is launching a new sandwich – its first-ever twist on the beloved original chicken sandwich.

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich combines the classic flavors with a sweet and subtle spicy kick.

The sandwich starts with an original chicken filet, topped with pimento cheese, mild pickled jalapeños and served on a toasted bun drizzled with honey, the restaurant described in a news release.

“We wanted to create a standout sandwich that would deliver a unique spin for our guests, without losing the classic taste of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich,” chef and creator Stuart Tracy said.

The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.

Chick-fil-A will also release a new seasonal Caramel Crumble Milkshake to accompany the new sandwich.

