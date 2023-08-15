Columbus Family Connection and other groups to host month long, city-wide book drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Family Connection, Literacy Alliance and the Community Reinvestment Department for the City of Columbus is hosting a city-wide book drive to collect 1,500 books for Community Book Nooks.

According to Columbus Consolidated Government, Literacy Alliance has implemented five Community Book Nooks in the Chattahoochee Valley to increase access to books and educational resources.

The drive started August 14 and will end September 14, and there will be nine locations in Columbus for people donate.

The drop-off locations are as follows:

Columbus City Hall- 1111 1st Avenue at information desk

Literacy Alliance- 1830 Sheperd Drive

Government Center Tower - 100 10th St. at security entrance

Columbus Civic Center - 400 4th St. at ticket office

CCG Public Works Building - 601 11th Ave.

CCG Annex - 420 10th St.

Valley Healthcare - 1600 Fort Benning Road

Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce -118 W 11th St.

City Service Center- 3111 Citizens Way at information desk

If you are unable to make it to a drop-off location, you can contact the Director of Family Connection, Zoe’ Hightower at 706-225-3126 to arrange another way to donate.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.