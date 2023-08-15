Columbus man facing life after pleading guilty to multiple gun, drug charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man faces up to life in federal prison after pleading guilty to several gun and drug charges, including possessing a privately made untraceable machine gun.

According to court officials, 31-year-old Quntavius “Cootie” Harrow pleaded guilty to the following:

Possession of a fireman by a convicted felon

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

Illegal possession of a machine gun

Authorities say on March 18, 2022, the FBI and DEA executed an operation where they conducted a controlled methamphetamine purchase from Harrow using a confidential source.

During the transaction, the defendant was recorded in possession of an AR-15-styled pistol and sold the confidential source 498 grams of methamphetamine.

About a month later, on April 26, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Gang Task Force performed a search warrant at a trap house at 813 Coolidge Drive, where Harrow was seen selling drugs, again, to the confidential source.

Various illegal drugs and multiple firearms were discovered throughout the residence as a result of the search warrant.

Harrow faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, followed by five years supervised release and a $10 million fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.

