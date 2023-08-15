Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus man facing life after pleading guilty to multiple gun, drug charges

((Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office))
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man faces up to life in federal prison after pleading guilty to several gun and drug charges, including possessing a privately made untraceable machine gun.

According to court officials, 31-year-old Quntavius “Cootie” Harrow pleaded guilty to the following:

  • Possession of a fireman by a convicted felon
  • Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon
  • Illegal possession of a machine gun

Authorities say on March 18, 2022, the FBI and DEA executed an operation where they conducted a controlled methamphetamine purchase from Harrow using a confidential source.

During the transaction, the defendant was recorded in possession of an AR-15-styled pistol and sold the confidential source 498 grams of methamphetamine.

About a month later, on April 26, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Gang Task Force performed a search warrant at a trap house at 813 Coolidge Drive, where Harrow was seen selling drugs, again, to the confidential source.

Various illegal drugs and multiple firearms were discovered throughout the residence as a result of the search warrant.

Harrow faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, followed by five years supervised release and a $10 million fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Co. remains identified as missing 28-year-old Columbus woman
Lee Co. remains identified as missing 28-year-old Columbus woman
UPDATE: Gas tank struck by lightning at Sons Chevrolet on Manchester Expy in Columbus
UPDATE: Gas tank struck by lightning at Sons Chevrolet on Manchester Expy in Columbus
Overnight shooting on First Ave. injures 3 people in Columbus
Overnight shooting on First Ave. injures 3 people in Columbus
Columbus man with terminal cancer who married longtime girlfriend weeks ago in last wish dies...
Columbus man with terminal cancer dies at 25 after marrying girlfriend 3 weeks ago as final wish
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Human remains found near Lee Road 170 in Lee Co.

Latest News

2 children killed in fatal .
Deadly crash in Russell County kills woman, injuries another person
Former Columbus police chief teaching at local middle school
Former Columbus police chief teaching at local middle school
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case