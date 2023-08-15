Columbus Parks And Rec to host job fair, over 2K positions available

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with Collaborative Community Connection, is set to host a job fair.

The event is set to take place at the Frank D. Chester Recreation Center - located at 1441 Benning Drive - on Friday, August 18, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Industry groups, including manufacturing, healthcare, law enforcement, and retail, will be present - with employers like Pratt & Whitney, Aflac and Kia - offering immediate employment opportunities.

Throughout the duration of this event, exciting prizes and giveaways will be presented to attendees.

Job seekers are strongly advised to dress for success, bringing along multiple copies of their resumes and two forms of identification.

For those in need, job application assistance will be readily available on-site to cater to all applicant needs.

