Columbus Police Department to host hiring event
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department will host a hiring event Saturday, August 19 to add more team members to the roster.
The event will be from 10 am until 2 p.m. at the Public Safety Building on 10th street.
Event attendees will be able to complete an interview, fitness test, written exam and background screening.
Those who are interested in a police officer position are encouraged to wear appropriate physical fitness attire.
There will also be a representative from the 9-1-1 Communications Center for those interested in a dispatcher position.
Those who want to attend are required to register before the event. Click here to register.
