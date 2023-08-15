Columbus Police Department to host hiring event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department will host a hiring event Saturday, August 19 to add more team members to the roster.

The event will be from 10 am until 2 p.m. at the Public Safety Building on 10th street.

Event attendees will be able to complete an interview, fitness test, written exam and background screening.

Those who are interested in a police officer position are encouraged to wear appropriate physical fitness attire.

There will also be a representative from the 9-1-1 Communications Center for those interested in a dispatcher position.

Those who want to attend are required to register before the event. Click here to register.

