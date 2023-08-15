Business Break
Dry Weather Pattern Returns to the Valley

Arianna’s Forecast
Lows closer to 70° Wednesday morning, maybe even a touch cooler Thursday morning.
Lows closer to 70° Wednesday morning, maybe even a touch cooler Thursday morning.
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Drier conditions have finally arrived across the Valley Wednesday. Following the passage of the cold front, drier and slightly cooler temperatures will stick around for Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures in the lower-90s. As the week continues, warmer temperatures will work their way back into the forecast, with high temperatures Friday through Monday in the mid-to-upper 90s. Low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday night will be in the upper-60s to lower-70s. Even though temperatures will begin to warm, mostly sunny conditions will be sticking around heading into this weekend. Rain coverage is minimal through Saturday, but Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday have a little better rain coverage at 10%.

The Chattahoochee Valley is entering a drier weather pattern through this weekend
The Chattahoochee Valley is entering a drier weather pattern through this weekend(WTVM Weather)

