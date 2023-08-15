Business Break
Former Columbus police chief teaching at local middle school

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - About four months after being forced out of his job as Columbus Police Chief, Freddie Blackmon now has a new job in the Fountain City with the Muscogee County School District.

News Leader 9 confirmed after being part of the Columbus Police Department for 37 years Former Police Chief Blackmon is now teaching social studies at Fort Middle School.

If you remember, after a year of controversy and his leadership being questioned, Blackmon accepted the Columbus City Council’s severance package of $400,000 to retire this past April.

Blackmon was the second Black chief in the history of the Columbus Police Department.

