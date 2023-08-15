Business Break
Glenwood Gators look to make it back to state title match

By Tony Reese
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Glenwood Gators had quite the run last season, the team making it all the way to the AISA state title match.

They happened to come up short against the Lee-Scott Warriors but in year two Head Coach Ryan Nelson says his guys have closed that chapter and are now looking ahead to this season.

The team has one similar goal from last season, to bring home a state title this season.

”It doesn’t change, we got to work every day. We have high expectations and I hold these kids to a high high level of work you know. You know every single day if you don’t bring it. It’s just like if you don’t have a job. If you don’t show up, you’re fired and you can’t feed your family. So you know the level and the standard for us is best. And everything we want to do is hold that trophy up at the end of the year,” Coach Nelson said.

The Gators start their quest for a state title run this Friday when they kick off the season against the St. Anne-Pacelli Vikings.

