House of Heroes repairs 70th home of year for widow of veteran
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - House of Heroes and Alatrade volunteers worked on the 70th home this year for widow of veteran.

Volunteers gathered at the home of Vermell Bush, widow of SSG Leon Bush, Jr., to replace rotten flooring in the bathroom and replace tile around tub.

This home marks the 70th veteran assisted this year!

SSG Leon Bush joined the Army and served more than 20 years. During his time in the Army, he received the United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/2 Bronze Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 device and many more awards.

To date, House of Heroes has honored more than 1,400 veterans and/or their spouses with more than 30,000 volunteers giving over 206,000 hours. For more information, visit www.houseofheroes.cvc.org.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

