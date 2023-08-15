Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Jordan Red Jackets aim to earn their respect this season

By Tony Reese
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a winless season last year, the Jordan Red Jackets look to turn things around this season and continue to change the culture of the program.

Coach Kadale Jenkins is back for his 2nd year with the Red Jackets.

The coach didn’t hold back during MCSD Media days to address that last season was tough and that this year the team will be giving every team they play its all and plan to bring some heavy aggression as they look to earn their respect this season.

His ultimate goal is to continue teaching his guys how to become something in life.

“I’m just trying to raise boys to men. We never talk about wins and losses over there at swarm county. I got rid of some bad apples, which you know every team has them. But it’s a certain standard when you have to play for me. We don’t talk about wins and losses, we talk about being better people at the school and in the community. That’s really important and that’s what’s more important than I think winning a region title, winning a state championship. Better young men, if you look around Columbus, Georgia, and the community right now. It’s a lot more bad going than a lot more good. I’m trying to raise boys to men right now,” Coach Jenkins said.

The Red Jackets will kick off their season on August 24th against Columbus.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Co. remains identified as missing 28-year-old Columbus woman
Lee Co. remains identified as missing 28-year-old Columbus woman
UPDATE: Gas tank struck by lightning at Sons Chevrolet on Manchester Expy in Columbus
UPDATE: Gas tank struck by lightning at Sons Chevrolet on Manchester Expy in Columbus
Overnight shooting on First Ave. injures 3 people in Columbus
Overnight shooting on First Ave. injures 3 people in Columbus
Columbus man with terminal cancer who married longtime girlfriend weeks ago in last wish dies...
Columbus man with terminal cancer dies at 25 after marrying girlfriend 3 weeks ago as final wish
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Human remains found near Lee Road 170 in Lee Co.

Latest News

The team has one similar goal from last season, to bring home a state title this season.
Glenwood Gators look to make it back to state title match
Megan Schofill holds the Robert Cox Trophy after winning the 2023 U.S. Women's Amateur at...
Auburn’s Megan Schofill wins U.S. Women’s Amateur
CSU football kicks off 14th season
CSU football kicks off 14th season
Northside Patriots building a winning culture
Northside Patriots building a winning culture