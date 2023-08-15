Jordan Red Jackets aim to earn their respect this season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a winless season last year, the Jordan Red Jackets look to turn things around this season and continue to change the culture of the program.

Coach Kadale Jenkins is back for his 2nd year with the Red Jackets.

The coach didn’t hold back during MCSD Media days to address that last season was tough and that this year the team will be giving every team they play its all and plan to bring some heavy aggression as they look to earn their respect this season.

His ultimate goal is to continue teaching his guys how to become something in life.

“I’m just trying to raise boys to men. We never talk about wins and losses over there at swarm county. I got rid of some bad apples, which you know every team has them. But it’s a certain standard when you have to play for me. We don’t talk about wins and losses, we talk about being better people at the school and in the community. That’s really important and that’s what’s more important than I think winning a region title, winning a state championship. Better young men, if you look around Columbus, Georgia, and the community right now. It’s a lot more bad going than a lot more good. I’m trying to raise boys to men right now,” Coach Jenkins said.

The Red Jackets will kick off their season on August 24th against Columbus.

