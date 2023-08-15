One more day of oppressive humidity and storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The last hurrah of the high humidity returns Tuesday before easing up the rest of the workweek. Drier air is on the way!

Mostly sunny to start Tuesday followed by a partly sunny afternoon. Hot, sticky and a bit breezy with feels like temperatures topping out near 105 degrees, closer to 110 in our southern counties while actual high temperatures will be in the 92 to 96 degree range. Be alert for scattered strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening thanks to a “cold” front. Rain coverage will be around 60% with the greatest activity expected on the radar from about 3 to 9 PM ET, drying up first in our northern counties.

Partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Storms may rumble until midnight for a few of our southern communities. Patchy fog is possible toward Wednesday morning. Lows in the upper 60s north to lower 70s south.

A mix of sun and clouds Wednesday. Drier with a more tolerable heat level moving in from north to south as the humidity won’t be as oppressive. There could be a stray shower, otherwise it’s rain-free for much of the rest of the workweek. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with feels like temperatures in the low to maybe mid 90s worst case. Plenty of sun and heat Thursday and Friday, but at least the late nights and early mornings will be more comfortable.

Slim to minimal rain chances are in the forecast at this point for the weekend and even early next week even as humidity starts to creep up a bit. We’ll have highs back in the mid to upper 90s again.

