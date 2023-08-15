Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Registered sex offender arrested on eight felony warrants in Columbus

Registered sex offender arrested on eight felony warrants in Columbus
Registered sex offender arrested on eight felony warrants in Columbus(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Task Force along with The Columbus Fire Department’s Arson Investigators arrested Jimmy Geddis on eight felony warrants.

Geddis was charged with four counts of arson and four counts of criminal damage to property.

He was originally charged with child molestation.

Geddis has been transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Co. remains identified as missing 28-year-old Columbus woman
Lee Co. remains identified as missing 28-year-old Columbus woman
UPDATE: Gas tank struck by lightning at Sons Chevrolet on Manchester Expy in Columbus
UPDATE: Gas tank struck by lightning at Sons Chevrolet on Manchester Expy in Columbus
Overnight shooting on First Ave. injures 3 people in Columbus
Overnight shooting on First Ave. injures 3 people in Columbus
Columbus man with terminal cancer who married longtime girlfriend weeks ago in last wish dies...
Columbus man with terminal cancer dies at 25 after marrying girlfriend 3 weeks ago as final wish
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Human remains found near Lee Road 170 in Lee Co.

Latest News

Grady Wilkes found guilty in 2019 murder of Auburn police officer, other charges
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
Industry groups, including manufacturing, healthcare, law enforcement, and retail, will be...
Columbus Parks And Rec to host job fair, over 2K positions available
CPD to host hiring event