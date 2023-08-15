Registered sex offender arrested on eight felony warrants in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Task Force along with The Columbus Fire Department’s Arson Investigators arrested Jimmy Geddis on eight felony warrants.

Geddis was charged with four counts of arson and four counts of criminal damage to property.

He was originally charged with child molestation.

Geddis has been transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

