Uptown Columbus, Inc. announces fall concert series kickoff(Source: Uptown Columbus)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley is counting the days to cooler temps and fall festivities.

Uptown Columbus is ramping up for the return of the Friday Night Concert Series sponsored by Georgia Power!

Starting Friday, September 8, residents and visitors are welcome to Broadway to experience a free concert that is sure to start the weekend off right. The series will run five consecutive Fridays with each show starting at 7 p.m.

Concerts will be held every Friday night from 7:00-10:00 pm and will be on the 1000 block of Broadway September 8th, 15th and 22nd then will move to the 1100 block of Broadway on September 29th. The final concert on October 6th will be held on the 1200 block of Broadway.

Uptown Columbus Fall 2023 Lineup

  • September 8: Mike Jerel
  • September 15: Relative Sound at 6:00 p.m.
  • Departure: The Journey Tribute Band at 8:00 p.m.
  • September 22: Jonboy Storey
  • September 29: RiverCity Horns
  • October 6: Skylar Saufley and the 99th Degree
  • October 20: Columbus State University Homecoming Parade and Concert

Free parking is available in nearby public decks. Lawn chairs are welcome. Outside coolers are prohibited and pets are discouraged due to loud noises and crowds.

For more information, visit www.alwaysuptown.com, or call 706.596.0111.

